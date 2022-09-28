Here's What Biden Will Be Doing as People in Florida Lose Everything to Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian slammed into the Florida coast Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm, just shy of a Category 5. While Republican Governor Ron DeSantis and FEMA work to mitigate the damage as Americans lose everything, President Joe Biden is headed to a DNC fundraiser Wednesday night. At the time of the White House press briefing, he had no intention of changing his plans.

REPORTER: "The president's schedule tonight has him attending a political fundraiser while the storm is hitting the state of Florida. Is it still his intent to go to the fundraiser?"



KJP: "We don't have any changes in his schedule." pic.twitter.com/a4GZxG4Bqf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 28, 2022

Meanwhile, the storm surge from Ian is destroying coastal communities and ripping homes off of their foundations.

*RARE* first person view of storm surge. This camera is 6 feet off the ground on Estero Blvd in Fort Myers Beach, FL. Not sure how much longer it keeps working. You’ll see it live only on ?@weatherchannel? #Ian pic.twitter.com/WwHtvgVxjY — Mike Bettes (@mikebettes) September 28, 2022

Houses are destroyed and some are floating away as Ian's eyewall hammers southwest Florida. This is video from Fort Myers Beach, Florida off Estero Blvd by Loni Architects pic.twitter.com/6GqrxLRv9Q — Kaitlin Wright (@wxkaitlin) September 28, 2022