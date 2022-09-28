Joe Biden

Here's What Biden Will Be Doing as People in Florida Lose Everything to Hurricane Ian

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Sep 28, 2022 4:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Hurricane Ian slammed into the Florida coast Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm, just shy of a Category 5. While Republican Governor Ron DeSantis and FEMA work to mitigate the damage as Americans lose everything, President Joe Biden is headed to a DNC fundraiser Wednesday night. At the time of the White House press briefing, he had no intention of changing his plans. 

Meanwhile, the storm surge from Ian is destroying coastal communities and ripping homes off of their foundations. 

