2022 election

Youngkin Makes a Move in Arizona

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Sep 19, 2022 4:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/LM Otero

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is headed to Arizona this month to campaign for fellow Republican and gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake. 

"Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is expected to stump for Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake next month, escalating his midterm campaign efforts ahead of a prospective 2024 presidential bid," POLITICO reports. "Youngkin is embarking on the Arizona trip as part of a broader nationwide campaign tour to bolster Republican candidates for governor. In recent weeks, he has traveled to Nevada — an early state on the 2024 GOP nominating calendar — and to Michigan, where Republicans are looking to unseat Democratic incumbents. Youngkin is headed to Kansas later this week."

Lake is currently polling ahead of her Democratic opponent and Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who is refusing to debate ahead of Election Day in November. 

Lake is hitting the campaign trail hard in the final weeks after racking up a number of endorsements from local law enforcement groups.

Most Popular