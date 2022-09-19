Hunter Biden

Republican Senators Push DOJ for Hunter Biden Special Counsel

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Sep 19, 2022 3:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Republican Senators Push DOJ for Hunter Biden Special Counsel

A number of Republican senators, including Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Chuck Grassley and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, are pressuring Attorney General Merrick Garland to elevate the Department of Justice investigation into Hunter Biden by officially announcing a special counsel. The move comes after a number of FBI whistleblowers informed Grassley's office that agents were specifically told not to investigate Biden's laptop, which they had in their possession in the summer of 2020 and throughout the presidential election. 

"We the undersigned write to request that United States Attorney David C. Weiss be extended special counsel protections and authorities to conduct the Hunter Eiden investigation. During your confirmation hearing, you promised to keep politics out of the Department of Justice' DOJ'. This promise has not been kept," a letter, signed by 31 Republican senators and sent to Garland Monday, states. "There is no way of knowing the entire scope of the investigation, but evidence seems to be mounting that Hunter Biden committed numerous federal crimes, including, but not limited to, tax fraud, money laundering, and foreign-lobbying violations." 

"Given that the investigation involves the President's son, we believe it is important to provide U.S. Attorney Weiss with special counsel authorities and protections to allow him to investigate an appropriate scope of potentially criminal conduct, avoid the appearance of impropriety, and provide additional assurances to the American people that the Hunter Biden investigation is free from political influence," the letter continues. "Given the politicization of the DOJ under your watch and the importance of avoiding any appearance of impropriety, the undersigned request that you provide U.S. Attorney Weiss the full protections and authorities of a special counsel. This is one important action that you can take that will go a long way in restoring faith in our governmental institutions." 

After Grassley revealed whistleblower allegations three weeks ago, a top FBI agent resigned. He was accused of burying the Hunter Biden laptop investigation for political reasons. 

"A top FBI agent at the Washington field office reportedly resigned from his post last week after facing intense scrutiny over allegations he helped shield Hunter Biden from criminal investigations into his laptop and business dealings," the New York Post reported. "Timothy Thibault, an FBI assistant special agent in charge, was allegedly forced out after he was accused of political bias in his handling of probes involving President Biden's son." 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'It's Genius': Comedy Central Host Praises DeSantis for Highlighting Dem Hypocrisy on Immigration
Spencer Brown
FL Official: Migrants Flown to Martha's Vineyard Were Homeless and Hungry at the Border
Julio Rosas
Poll: Kari Lake's Lead Is Increasing in Arizona
Rebecca Downs
Calls Grow to End Military Vaccine Mandates After Biden Declares Pandemic Over
Katie Pavlich
Mayor Adams Considering Legal Action Against States Sending Illegal Aliens to NYC
Madeline Leesman
The 'DeSantis Is Worse Than Trump' Hot Takes Are Here
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Margolis & Cox
View Cartoon
Most Popular