DOJ Blasted for Leniency Against 9/11 GITMO Terrorists

Over the weekend and marking the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks, news broke that the Department of Justice is in talks to take the death penalty off the table for a number of remaining detainees in GITMO.

"On the 21st anniversary of 9/11, CBS News has confirmed that military prosecutors and attorneys for five defendants charged for their roles in the attacks are negotiating potential plea deals that could take the death penalty off the table and keep the detention camp at the military base in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, open for the foreseeable future," CBS News reports. "Their cases have stalled over access to CIA evidence and, more recently, delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The chief defendant is Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the self-described architect of 9/11. The other four defendants are Ramzi Binalshibh, Mustafa Ahmed al-Hawsawi, Walid bin Attash and Ammar al-Baluchi."

Despite launching the 9/11 attacks 21 years ago, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed has never faced a trial. While many of his fellow jihadists are dead, including Osama bin Laden, he is alive and well.

CBS News has confirmed military prosecutors and defense attorneys are negotiating potential plea deals that could take the death penalty off the table for the five defendants accused in the 9/11 attacks, @CBS_Herridge reports. pic.twitter.com/DLZH0ZLxLg — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 12, 2022

The move is under heavy criticism.

Showing leniency for the terrorists who murdered nearly 3,000 Americans would be a dangerous mistake and a slap in the face to the victims of 9/11.



If the lenient plea deal is a trial balloon, the Biden team should walk it back immediately. — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) September 13, 2022

These terrorists should have been executed years ago.



If this happens, it would be a new low for the Biden Administration and an insult to every American. https://t.co/hTrM9kDmEC — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) September 12, 2022

Joe Biden - the WEAKEST president in United States history - wants the terrorists who killed 2,977 Americans on 9/11 to LIVE! This is a total betrayal to the American people, and worst of all, to the families of those who were lost. It’s a DISGRACE! https://t.co/UFyFzwyVN9 — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) September 12, 2022