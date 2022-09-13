Terrorism

DOJ Blasted for Leniency Against 9/11 GITMO Terrorists

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Sep 13, 2022 12:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/www.muslm.net)

Over the weekend and marking the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks, news broke that the Department of Justice is in talks to take the death penalty off the table for a number of remaining detainees in GITMO. 

"On the 21st anniversary of 9/11, CBS News has confirmed that military prosecutors and attorneys for five defendants charged for their roles in the attacks are negotiating potential plea deals that could take the death penalty off the table and keep the detention camp at the military base in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, open for the foreseeable future," CBS News reports. "Their cases have stalled over access to CIA evidence and, more recently, delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The chief defendant is Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the self-described architect of 9/11. The other four defendants are Ramzi Binalshibh, Mustafa Ahmed al-Hawsawi, Walid bin Attash and Ammar al-Baluchi."

Despite launching the 9/11 attacks 21 years ago, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed has never faced a trial. While many of his fellow jihadists are dead, including Osama bin Laden, he is alive and well. 

The move is under heavy criticism. 

