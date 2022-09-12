Another Biden Official is Really Excited About Banning Gas Cars

Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is praising California's recent decision to ban gas powered vehicles by 2035, echoing statements made by Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he's "really interested" in California's ban on new gas-powered vehicles:



"We've gotta make sure that this happens quickly enough to help us beat climate change." pic.twitter.com/l8tXYRdKED — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 11, 2022

They will try to make you give up your car of choice as they force their climate agenda down your throat. https://t.co/bnkRdE55NM — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 5, 2022

The comments come just days after California Governor Gavin Newsom begged residents not to charge their electric vehicles and other large electronics. Newsom also encouraged people to keep their thermostats above 78 degrees to avoid overheating the electrical grid into rolling blackouts.

Yesterday we rallied together during this historic heatwave. Today, let’s do it again.



We are now in a Flex Alert.



Here’s what to do until 9pm tonight:

- Set thermostats to 78

- Turn off unnecessary lights

- Avoid using large appliances — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 8, 2022