Another Biden Official is Really Excited About Banning Gas Cars

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Sep 12, 2022 1:30 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is praising California's recent decision to ban gas powered vehicles by 2035, echoing statements made by Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. 

The comments come just days after California Governor Gavin Newsom begged residents not to charge their electric vehicles and other large electronics. Newsom also encouraged people to keep their thermostats above 78 degrees to avoid overheating the electrical grid into rolling blackouts. 

