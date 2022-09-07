Hillary Clinton Lies About Her Mishandling of Classified Information

Two time failed presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took to Twitter Tuesday to falsely claim she never mishandled classified information.

I can’t believe we’re still talking about this, but my emails…



As Trump’s problems continue to mount, the right is trying to make this about me again. There’s even a “Clinton Standard."



The fact is that I had zero emails that were classified. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 6, 2022

But in July 2016, the FBI confirmed Clinton did in fact grossly mishandle a number of classified documents, which she stored on a private and unsecured email server in her bathroom. Despite this fact, prosecutors declined to bring charges against her.

"Our investigation looked at whether there is evidence classified information was improperly stored or transmitted on that personal system, in violation of a federal statute making it a felony to mishandle classified information either intentionally or in a grossly negligent way, or a second statute making it a misdemeanor to knowingly remove classified information from appropriate systems or storage facilities," Comey said. "From the group of 30,000 e-mails returned to the State Department, 110 e-mails in 52 e-mail chains have been determined by the owning agency to contain classified information at the time they were sent or received. Eight of those chains contained information that was Top Secret at the time they were sent; 36 chains contained Secret information at the time; and eight contained Confidential information, which is the lowest level of classification."

"Although there is evidence of potential violations of the statutes regarding the handling of classified information, our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case. Prosecutors necessarily weigh a number of factors before bringing charges. There are obvious considerations, like the strength of the evidence, especially regarding intent," Comey continued.

Further, the comparison between President Donald Trump's handling of classified information to Hillary Clinton's negligence is a case of apples and oranges. Presidents have the ability to declassify material. Secretaries of State do not.

Former Supreme Court clerk Mike Davis recently explained:

Period — ???? Mike Davis ???? (@mrddmia) August 11, 2022