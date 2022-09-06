Joe Biden

White House Can’t Shake Major ‘MAGA Republican’ Miscalculation

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Sep 06, 2022 5:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

It's been six days since President Joe Biden stood in Independence Hall, flanked by two U.S. Marines and surrounded by ominous red lighting, to declare "MAGA Republicans" as enemies of the state. 

Since then, Biden has been under fire from Republicans, Democrats, Independents and even some in the media for making the charge. 

And the issue continues to be a distraction in the White House briefing room where Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre was again asked about it Tuesday by multiple reporters. 

