White House Can’t Shake Major ‘MAGA Republican’ Miscalculation

It's been six days since President Joe Biden stood in Independence Hall, flanked by two U.S. Marines and surrounded by ominous red lighting, to declare "MAGA Republicans" as enemies of the state.

"Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundation of our Republic..." pic.twitter.com/ZbA6eNcTsp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 2, 2022

"As I stand here tonight, equality and democracy are under assault." pic.twitter.com/zSnKm1KDVg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 2, 2022

Since then, Biden has been under fire from Republicans, Democrats, Independents and even some in the media for making the charge.

NBC's Peter Alexander: Biden's insult of Republicans as 'semi-fascists' is "problematic because [Biden] is a guy who said he wanted to be a unifier." pic.twitter.com/4Tb7rJJL2q — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 28, 2022

New poll shows majority of independents and even sizable number of democrats reject Biden’s divisive Philly speech. So who was the audience? https://t.co/WMD6e0rPch https://t.co/4THiT04bOo — Kyle Shideler (@ShidelerK) September 6, 2022

"[House @GOPLeader] said the president owes half the country an apology. Does the president?"



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "I'll say this, look, the president was very clear. All you have to do, again, folks need to watch his speech." pic.twitter.com/iysSknB3QO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 4, 2022

And the issue continues to be a distraction in the White House briefing room where Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre was again asked about it Tuesday by multiple reporters.

The White House is on day five of attempting to walk back or define what Biden means when he attacks “MAGA Republicans.” — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 6, 2022