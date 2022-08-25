White House Can't Explain How Biden Will Pay For His Loan Handout

For a second day in a row, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre struggled to explain how President Joe Biden plans to pay for the reallocation of $300 billion in student debt from degree holders to the working class.
KJP: "We do believe [Biden's student loan forgiveness] will be fully paid for." pic.twitter.com/DTRSmBQVIR— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 25, 2022
Reporter 1: "You could say 'this is how much it's going to cost if everyone who is eligible applies.'"— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 25, 2022
KJP: "We just don't want to get ahead of ourselves."
Reporter 2: "If you don't know how much it's going to cost, how can you guarantee that it's going to be paid for?" pic.twitter.com/MFtIlFXvYl
When asked about how the administration can argue the economy is strong and that the COVID-19 pandemic is subsiding while also claiming students can't pay for their loans, she failed to provide a coherent answer.
.@JacquiHeinrich: "The HEROES Act hinges on student debt cancellation being tied to the pandemic, and that being a national emergency. But the administration argued in court that the pandemic is over at the southern border to lift Title 42...How is this a national emergency?" pic.twitter.com/9f8vImThgz— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 25, 2022
Meanwhile, Biden is getting blasted from all sides for reallocating debt payments to the working class. Democrats on the campaign trail are distancing themselves from his position.
Biden's student loan plan "sends the wrong message to the millions without a degree working just as hard to make ends meet. Instead of forgiving student loans for 6-figure earners, we should be working to level the playing field for all Americans."— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 25, 2022
That's from......Tim Ryan.