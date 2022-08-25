Inflation

White House Can't Explain How Biden Will Pay For His Loan Handout

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Aug 25, 2022 3:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

For a second day in a row, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre struggled to explain how President Joe Biden plans to pay for the reallocation of $300 billion in student debt from degree holders to the working class. 

When asked about how the administration can argue the economy is strong and that the COVID-19 pandemic is subsiding while also claiming students can't pay for their loans, she failed to provide a coherent answer. 

Meanwhile, Biden is getting blasted from all sides for reallocating debt payments to the working class. Democrats on the campaign trail are distancing themselves from his position. 

