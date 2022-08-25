White House Can't Explain How Biden Will Pay For His Loan Handout

For a second day in a row, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre struggled to explain how President Joe Biden plans to pay for the reallocation of $300 billion in student debt from degree holders to the working class.

KJP: "We do believe [Biden's student loan forgiveness] will be fully paid for." pic.twitter.com/DTRSmBQVIR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 25, 2022

Reporter 1: "You could say 'this is how much it's going to cost if everyone who is eligible applies.'"



KJP: "We just don't want to get ahead of ourselves."



Reporter 2: "If you don't know how much it's going to cost, how can you guarantee that it's going to be paid for?" pic.twitter.com/MFtIlFXvYl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 25, 2022

When asked about how the administration can argue the economy is strong and that the COVID-19 pandemic is subsiding while also claiming students can't pay for their loans, she failed to provide a coherent answer.

.@JacquiHeinrich: "The HEROES Act hinges on student debt cancellation being tied to the pandemic, and that being a national emergency. But the administration argued in court that the pandemic is over at the southern border to lift Title 42...How is this a national emergency?" pic.twitter.com/9f8vImThgz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Biden is getting blasted from all sides for reallocating debt payments to the working class. Democrats on the campaign trail are distancing themselves from his position.