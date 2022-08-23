There Were a Few Major Things Missing From Fauci's Resignation Announcement

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Aug 23, 2022 12:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
There Were a Few Major Things Missing From Fauci's Resignation Announcement

Source: (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

On Monday Dr. Anthony Fauci officially announced he will leave his position as director for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in December, conveniently before Republicans will likely control the U.S. House of Representatives. 

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to have led the NIAID, an extraordinary institution, for so many years and through so many scientific and public health challenges. I am very proud of our many accomplishments. I have worked with — and learned from — countless talented and dedicated people in my own laboratory, at NIAID, at NIH and beyond. To them I express my abiding respect and gratitude," Fauci said. "Over the past 38 years as NIAID Director, I have had the enormous privilege of serving under and advising seven Presidents of the United States, beginning with President Ronald Reagan, on newly emerging and re-emerging infectious disease threats including HIV/AIDS, West Nile virus, the anthrax attacks, pandemic influenza, various bird influenza threats, Ebola and Zika, among others, and, of course, most recently the COVID-19 pandemic. I am particularly proud to have served as the Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden since the very first day of his administration."

"While I am moving on from my current positions, I am not retiring. After more than 50 years of government service, I plan to pursue the next phase of my career while I still have so much energy and passion for my field. I want to use what I have learned as NIAID Director to continue to advance science and public health and to inspire and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders as they help prepare the world to face future infectious disease threats," he continued. 

But keen-eyed observers of Fauci's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including doctors, are noticing what he didn't mention in his resignation announcement. 

Republican Senator Rand Paul is vowing to continue his investigation of Fauci, retired or not.

Recommended
Fauci's Biggest Crime
Larry O'Connor
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'Baby Brownshirt': A Lib Got Triggered Over the Hat Worn by an American Airlines Worker
Matt Vespa

Key Primaries to Watch Today
Spencer Brown
How Bill Clinton's Sock Drawer Could Play a Role in the FBI's Trump Raid Fiasco
Matt Vespa
The Surprising Way Taxpayer Money Is Being Used to Defend Sexually Explicit Material for Kids
VIP
Leah Barkoukis

As Media Cheers Biden 'Comeback,' Democratic Candidates Want Nothing to Do With Him
Guy Benson
Australian Bank Makes Announcement About Future Car Loans. Is This What the Left Has in Mind for the US?
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular