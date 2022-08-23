There Were a Few Major Things Missing From Fauci's Resignation Announcement

On Monday Dr. Anthony Fauci officially announced he will leave his position as director for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in December, conveniently before Republicans will likely control the U.S. House of Representatives.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to have led the NIAID, an extraordinary institution, for so many years and through so many scientific and public health challenges. I am very proud of our many accomplishments. I have worked with — and learned from — countless talented and dedicated people in my own laboratory, at NIAID, at NIH and beyond. To them I express my abiding respect and gratitude," Fauci said. "Over the past 38 years as NIAID Director, I have had the enormous privilege of serving under and advising seven Presidents of the United States, beginning with President Ronald Reagan, on newly emerging and re-emerging infectious disease threats including HIV/AIDS, West Nile virus, the anthrax attacks, pandemic influenza, various bird influenza threats, Ebola and Zika, among others, and, of course, most recently the COVID-19 pandemic. I am particularly proud to have served as the Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden since the very first day of his administration."

"While I am moving on from my current positions, I am not retiring. After more than 50 years of government service, I plan to pursue the next phase of my career while I still have so much energy and passion for my field. I want to use what I have learned as NIAID Director to continue to advance science and public health and to inspire and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders as they help prepare the world to face future infectious disease threats," he continued.

But keen-eyed observers of Fauci's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including doctors, are noticing what he didn't mention in his resignation announcement.

Dr. Fauci announces his resignation. Notice the NIH announcement makes no mention of the pandemic crisis, mismanagement debacle, suppression of early RX, and \/ safety catastrophe that has ruined the lives of so many. Perfect oblivion. To Fauci as if none of this has occurred. pic.twitter.com/1yRy2JDuxy — Peter McCullough, MD MPH (@P_McCulloughMD) August 22, 2022

Dr. Fauci will try to avoid facing the four "false claims" of the mandated \/ program. I laid them out just a few hours before he announced his retirement. By making false claims regarding new biological products he committed fraud and Americans were harmed in many untold ways. pic.twitter.com/jZ6sVd6dZ4 — Peter McCullough, MD MPH (@P_McCulloughMD) August 22, 2022

Dr. Scott Atlas: Fauci's leadership is the greatest debacle in modern public health historypic.twitter.com/FxXWupLQsM — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) August 23, 2022

The legacy of Dr. Fauci will forever be a grandparent dying alone in a hospital room while he does another photoshoot for a magazine cover. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 22, 2022

Republican Senator Rand Paul is vowing to continue his investigation of Fauci, retired or not.