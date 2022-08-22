Adam Schiff Connects the Dots Between the FBI's Mar-a-Lago Raid and J6 Committee

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff is once again laser focused on evidence "hiding in plain site" and will use the January 6 Committee to follow up on the FBI's unprecedented raid of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

"As a committee like to see what documents that were marked top secret, SCI, were in the president's possession at Mar-a-Lago. This is very serious business. When documents have those markings, it generally indicates that the source of information is very sensitive," Schiff claimed during an interview with CNN Sunday.

The week before, Schiff couldn't answer basic questions about why the FBI took so long if the information Trump allegedly kept is so important and sensitive.

Why did the DOJ wait 18 months to retrieve the sensitive documents Trump kept? “I don't know, but if the Trump people represented that they provided all the classified or national security information and didn't, that's a serious problem,” Rep. Schiff tells @margbrennan pic.twitter.com/4ntVrqtaaR — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) August 14, 2022

For years Schiff has made outrageous and dubious claims about Trump's actions.

Meanwhile the Department of Justice and the FBI are expected to return a redacted affidavit -- used to justify the search warrant for Mar-a-Lago -- to a federal judge Thursday after being told the entire document cannot remain hidden from public view.