New Inspector General Report Confirms Billions in Military Equipment Biden Left to the Taliban

A new report from the Office of the Inspector General at the Defense Department confirms the value of U.S. military equipment abandoned and left by the Biden administration in Afghanistan. The number comes one year after the catastrophic exit from the country.

According to DoD analysis, the Taliban is in control of $7 billion worth of U.S. military assets.

"The DoD estimated that U.S.-funded equipment valued at $7.12 billion was in the inventory of the former Afghan government when it collapsed, much of which has since been seized by the Taliban. This included military aircraft, ground vehicles, weapons, and other military equipment. The condition of these items was unknown, and the long-term operability of the vehicles was likely to deteriorate without U.S. contractor maintenance," the office states.

...No one was fired or disciplined. Despite months to prepare, the Biden Administration elected to give the Taliban billions in weapons rather than destroy them. Yet, there seems little more than a shrug and a yawn from Congress and the press. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 19, 2022

There has been no disciplinary action for the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan. In fact, the Biden Administration continues to say it was a historic success.

The report also notes that ISIS-K has a stronghold in the country.

"ISIS-K was the most active terrorist group in Afghanistan this quarter, claiming 80 attacks—a 90 percent increase from the previous quarter—including some complex attacks, demonstrating the group’s capability to strike multiple targets in quick succession," the office found. "Most of these attacks targeted Afghanistan’s Shia Hazara and Sufi religious minorities, civilian infrastructure, and neighboring countries—targeting security forces in Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan. Through these attacks, ISIS-K aims to undermine Taliban rule and attract new recruits."