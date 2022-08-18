Former CIA Director 'Stuns' With Absurd Comments About Republicans

Former CIA Director Michael Hayden, who ran the spy agency from 2006 to 2009, is under fire after saying he believes Republicans are worse than the most radical and violent extremist groups in the world. His statement received more than 25,000 retweets on Twitter and 102,000 likes.

I agree. And I was the CIA Director https://t.co/LRAHDDyy4n — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) August 17, 2022

The comment is drawing strong reaction and condemnation. It's also bringing up additional questions about how the CIA operates or intends to operate against American citizens. After all, the CIA works to kill, capture and drone terrorists.

I’ve begun the day still in a state of stunned disbelief that a former CIA director said half of America is worse than the terrorist network that killed Americans.



If they’re willing to say that out loud, what are they saying and doing in private? — Andrew T. Walker (@andrewtwalk) August 18, 2022

Are these the people w/ the ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ plates? Or the ones w/ the rosaries? https://t.co/A20ssoLFaD — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) August 18, 2022

Sure is a bummer how Republicans think the entire apparatus of the state hates them and sees them as a hostile entity! Very unfortunate how they arrived at that notion completely out of their own conspiratorial heads. https://t.co/tOtwbUa0EI — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) August 18, 2022

As a reminder, Hayden was one of the 51 intelligence officials who falsely told the American people during the 2020 presidential election that the Hunter Biden laptop was "Russian disinformation." Just last week Hayden implied President Trump should be executed after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home.