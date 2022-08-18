Former CIA Director 'Stuns' With Absurd Comments About Republicans

Aug 18, 2022
Former CIA Director Michael Hayden, who ran the spy agency from 2006 to 2009, is under fire after saying he believes Republicans are worse than the most radical and violent extremist groups in the world. His statement received more than 25,000 retweets on Twitter and 102,000 likes. 

The comment is drawing strong reaction and condemnation. It's also bringing up additional questions about how the CIA operates or intends to operate against American citizens. After all, the CIA works to kill, capture and drone terrorists. 

As a reminder, Hayden was one of the 51 intelligence officials who falsely told the American people during the 2020 presidential election that the Hunter Biden laptop was "Russian disinformation." Just last week Hayden implied President Trump should be executed after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home. 

