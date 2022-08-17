Photos Show IRS Recruitment Programs Involve Lots of Guns

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie released a number of photos of an IRS recruitment program showing potential agents making arrests with guns drawn.

These are not auditions for the next Police Academy sequel. This is an actual IRS recruiting program: pic.twitter.com/KUFqxmbDpW — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 16, 2022

Last week, the IRS took down a job description from its website that called for the ability to use lethal force.

The IRS is hiring new special agents!



Requirements include working min “50 hours per week, which may include irregular hours, and be on-call 24/7, including holidays and weekends” and “Carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary.”https://t.co/uvwbrAkIit pic.twitter.com/z0aVX6uoMr — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 10, 2022

The job listing for special agents at the IRS links to their department’s 2021 annual report.



Here’s a few images from the report (which is linked in its entirety below).https://t.co/kibqIrhe7N pic.twitter.com/G1zmpOyHlh — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 10, 2022

On Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden signed new legislation that expands the IRS by 87,000 agents and bolsters the agency with $80 billion in new funding.

"A new preliminary assessment from the Congressional Budget Office released today found that at least $20 billion of new revenue from increased IRS audits will come from individuals earning less than $400,000 per year," Americans for Tax Reform analyzes. "CBO’s analysis directly contradicts claims from the Biden White House and Congressional Democrats that the IRS would perform “no new audits” on anybody making under $400,000 per year under their proposal to spend $80 billion to supersize the IRS."