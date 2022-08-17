IRS

Photos Show IRS Recruitment Programs Involve Lots of Guns

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Aug 17, 2022 6:00 AM
Source: Twitter/@RepThomasMassie

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie released a number of photos of an IRS recruitment program showing potential agents making arrests with guns drawn. 

Last week, the IRS took down a job description from its website that called for the ability to use lethal force. 

On Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden signed new legislation that expands the IRS by 87,000 agents and bolsters the agency with $80 billion in new funding. 

"A new preliminary assessment from the Congressional Budget Office released today found that at least $20 billion of new revenue from increased IRS audits will come from individuals earning less than $400,000 per year," Americans for Tax Reform analyzes. "CBO’s analysis directly contradicts claims from the Biden White House and Congressional Democrats that the IRS would perform “no new audits” on anybody making under $400,000 per year under their proposal to spend $80 billion to supersize the IRS." 

Most Popular