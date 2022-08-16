The Guy Who Fueled the Pandemic Just Got Another Term at the WHO

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was in charge of the World Health Organization when the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, better known as COVID-19, started. He was also there when Taiwan warned the organization about the virus spreading human-to-human in China. Tedros pushed the warning aside on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party. Because of this, a preventable pandemic ran across the world and killed millions.

"Led by Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO ignored the warnings on behalf of China and continued for weeks to regurgitate Chinese Communist Party propaganda about the virus. WHO officials also roundly criticized the United States for implementing a travel ban to and from the country," Townhall reported in April 2020.

"Health officials in Taipei said they alerted the @WHO at the end of Dec. about the risk of human-to-human transmission of the new virus but said its concerns were not passed on..."



Jan 14th: WHO: "Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission" https://t.co/8qQ8en7dK5 pic.twitter.com/JMeLc4yI7M — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 20, 2020

During his time as the health minister of Ethiopia, Tedros covered up a Cholera outbreak, which turned into an epidemic. The New York Times reported on the scandal ahead of Tedros' first run to be WHO Director.

A leading candidate to head the World Health Organization was accused this week of covering up three cholera epidemics in his home country, Ethiopia, when he was health minister — a charge that could seriously undermine his campaign to run the agency. The accusation against Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was made by a prominent global health expert who is also an informal adviser to Dr. David Nabarro, a rival candidate in the race for W.H.O. director general.

And yet, Tedros starts his second term as the WHO Director-General today.