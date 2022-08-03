Elections

RNC Blasts Arizona County for Running Out of Ballots

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Aug 03, 2022 6:15 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The RNC and Arizona Republican Party are blasting Pinal County election officials after they failed to produce enough ballots during Tuesday night's elections in Arizona. 

“During Arizona’s primary elections, the RNC and Republican Party of Arizona's poll observer program documented and reported multiple failures by Pinal County’s Elections Administrator, including 63,000 mail-in ballots delivered to the wrong voters and multiple Republican-heavy precinct locations running out of ballots," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Republican Party of Arizona Chairwoman Kelli Ward released in a statement. "This is a comprehensive failure that disenfranchises Arizonans and exemplifies why Republican-led efforts for transparency at the ballot box are so important. Pinal County Elections Director David Frisk should resign immediately.”

Meanwhile Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who won the democratic primary for governor Tuesday night, is being criticized for slow results.

The race between Republican gubernatorial candidates Karrin Taylor Robson and Kari Lake is in a dead heat. Lake took the lead early Wednesday morning. 

