One House Democrat Pulled a Really Classy Move During the Congressional Baseball Game

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jul 29, 2022 9:45 AM
Last night Democrat and Republican lawmakers came together for the annual Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. Republicans beat Democrats 10-0. It was a blowout, but the game is usually played in good spirits and with an attitude of friendly competition. 

"Since 1909 the Congressional Baseball Game has been an annual bipartisan event beloved by all and enjoyed by thousands. Members of the United States Congress from each party solidify friendships off the floor and on the field. Over the last century the Congressional Baseball Game’s popularity has contributed to its evolution into a foundation called Congressional Sports for Charity that supports worthy and effective Washington, DC area charities," the official website for the event states. "These charities include The Washington Literacy Center, The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, and Washington Nationals Philanthropies along with the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund in gratitude to the brave officers at the Republican practice shooting on June 14, 2017."

But Democrat Congresswoman Linda Sanchez just couldn't help herself and flipped off the Republican team as she ran by. 

Keeping it classy. 

