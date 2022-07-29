China

Chinese State Media Threatens to Shoot Down Pelosi’s Plane

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 29, 2022 1:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Chinese State Media Threatens to Shoot Down Pelosi’s Plane

Source: (Li Xueren/Xinhua via AP)

Just hours ahead of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s planned trip to Asia, Chinese state media has threatened to shoot down her plane and U.S. military pilots escorting her.  

The threat comes 24-hours after President Joe Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping for two hours on a call from the White House. The communist government’s readout of the conversation also included a threat in response to Pelosi’s planned trip to Taiwan. 

For days Republican lawmakers have defended Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, an allied country to the U.S., and have stressed communist Chinese officials cannot dictate where Americans choose to travel.

“Speaker Pelosi should go to Taiwan and President Biden should make it abundantly clear to Chairman Xi that there’s not a damn thing the Chinese Communist Party can do about it. No more feebleness and self-deterrence. This is very simple: Taiwan is an ally and the Speaker of the House of Representatives should meet with the Taiwanese men and women who stare down the threat of Communist China," Republican Senator Ben Sasse. 

President Biden has failed repeatedly to defend Pelosi’s trip.  

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Dems’ ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ Won't Reduce Inflation
Spencer Brown
There's a Serious Problem With the DOJ Investigation Into Hunter Biden
Matt Vespa
David Hogg Threatens Democratic Member of Leadership with Primary Challenge, But There's a Catch
Rebecca Downs
Leftist Lapdogs Continue Helping White House With Recession News
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
The New York Post Gives Biden a Brutal Economics Lesson
Spencer Brown
It Begins: One House Democrat Says Biden Shouldn't Run In 2024
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular