Biden's Doctor Says His COVID Symptoms Are Nearly 'Resolved'

White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor released an update Tuesday on President Joe Biden's battle with Wuhan coronavirus. O'Connor is also Biden's longtime personal doctor.

"President Biden completed his five-day course of PAXLOVID last night. His symptoms have now almost completely resolved. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear," Dr. O'Conor wrote in a letter released by the press office. "The President now feels well enough to resume his physical exercise regimen. The President will continue isolation today, as his 'Day Five.'"

Dr. O'Connor added that staff and Secret Service agents are socially distanced when interacting with President Biden, who has not been properly following CDC guidance for infected people. Biden has been working from the White House Residence since last Thursday.

Peter Doocy grills Biden's COVID Response Coordinator on whether or not Joe Biden has been breaking CDC guidelines. pic.twitter.com/WJ1V5JcOQO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 25, 2022

Throughout the course of Biden's illness, White House officials have refused to allow reporters to question Dr. O'Connor directly about his condition.