Wuhan coronavirus

Biden's Doctor Says His COVID Symptoms Are Nearly 'Resolved'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 26, 2022 1:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Biden's Doctor Says His COVID Symptoms Are Nearly 'Resolved'

Source: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor released an update Tuesday on President Joe Biden's battle with Wuhan coronavirus. O'Connor is also Biden's longtime personal doctor. 

"President Biden completed his five-day course of PAXLOVID last night. His symptoms have now almost completely resolved. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear," Dr. O'Conor wrote in a letter released by the press office. "The President now feels well enough to resume his physical exercise regimen. The President will continue isolation today, as his 'Day Five.'"

Dr. O'Connor added that staff and Secret Service agents are socially distanced when interacting with President Biden, who has not been properly following CDC guidance for infected people. Biden has been working from the White House Residence since last Thursday. 

Throughout the course of Biden's illness, White House officials have refused to allow reporters to question Dr. O'Connor directly about his condition. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Man Who Brawled With NYPD Officers In Shocking Video Released From Custody
Julio Rosas

Report: Supreme Court Leak Doomed Justice Roberts Plans to Save Roe
Katie Pavlich

GOING ROGUE: City in LA County Announces It Won't Enforce Any Mask Mandate
Spencer Brown

Liberal Media Turning on Biden Over His Recession Denial
Spencer Brown

LA County Public Health Director Rewarded Convicted Felon With Job to Cement Her Own Power
Julio Rosas

Fauci: 'I Didn’t Recommend Locking Anything Down' During COVID
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular