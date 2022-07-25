China

Republicans Blast Biden for Cowering to the Chinese Communist Party

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 25, 2022 2:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Republicans Blast Biden for Cowering to the Chinese Communist Party

Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning an official trip to Taiwan in August. The Chinese Communist Party doesn't like the idea and is threatening retaliation if she follows through. 

"Taiwan's capital staged air raid drills Monday and its military mobilized for routine defense exercises, coinciding with concerns over a forceful Chinese response to a possible visit to the island by U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi," the Associated Press reports. "While there was no direct link between China's renewed threats and Taiwan's defensive moves, they underscore the possibility of a renewed crisis in the Taiwan Strait, considered a potential hotspot for conflict that could envelop the entire region." 

On Capitol Hill, Republicans are coming to Pelosi's defense and urging the Biden administration to stand up to China by backing up her trip to the U.S.-allied country. 

"Speaker Pelosi should go to Taiwan and President Biden should make it abundantly clear to Chairman Xi that there's not a damn thing the Chinese Communist Party can do about it. No more feebleness and self-deterrence. This is very simple: Taiwan is an ally and the Speaker of the House of Representatives should meet with the Taiwanese men and women who stare down the threat of Communist China," Republican Senator Ben Sasse released in a statement Monday afternoon. 

Last week, Biden told reporters it was not a good time for Pelosi to go. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
White House Gets Blasted for Typo and Gaslighting
Katie Pavlich

The Jaw-Dropping Number of Illegal Immigrant 'Got Aways' On Biden's Watch
Julio Rosas
NYT Does a Faceplant When They Declare Sri Lanka's Uprising More Peaceful Than January 6
Matt Vespa

FEELING THE STING: Samantha Bee's Late-Night Show Will Soon Be No More
Spencer Brown

COOL IT: Al Gore's Latest Global Warming Remarks Are Why This Issue Goes Nowhere
Matt Vespa
Team Biden: You Know, Maybe We Should Reimagine the Definition of a Recession
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular