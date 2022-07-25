Republicans Blast Biden for Cowering to the Chinese Communist Party

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning an official trip to Taiwan in August. The Chinese Communist Party doesn't like the idea and is threatening retaliation if she follows through.

"Taiwan's capital staged air raid drills Monday and its military mobilized for routine defense exercises, coinciding with concerns over a forceful Chinese response to a possible visit to the island by U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi," the Associated Press reports. "While there was no direct link between China's renewed threats and Taiwan's defensive moves, they underscore the possibility of a renewed crisis in the Taiwan Strait, considered a potential hotspot for conflict that could envelop the entire region."

China confirms warnings to U.S. on Pelosi's possible Taiwan visit https://t.co/7PA8FYL9dy pic.twitter.com/ZyCWqVSlpC — Reuters (@Reuters) July 25, 2022

On Capitol Hill, Republicans are coming to Pelosi's defense and urging the Biden administration to stand up to China by backing up her trip to the U.S.-allied country.

"Speaker Pelosi should go to Taiwan and President Biden should make it abundantly clear to Chairman Xi that there's not a damn thing the Chinese Communist Party can do about it. No more feebleness and self-deterrence. This is very simple: Taiwan is an ally and the Speaker of the House of Representatives should meet with the Taiwanese men and women who stare down the threat of Communist China," Republican Senator Ben Sasse released in a statement Monday afternoon.

Never thought I’d find myself supporting Nancy Pelosi but I 100% back her trip to Taiwan.



Disgraceful that Biden and the Pentagon are bowing to Chinese threats. — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) July 25, 2022

.@SpeakerPelosi. Nancy, I'll go with you. I'm banned in China, but not freedom-loving Taiwan. See you there! — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) July 24, 2022

Would it surprise you to learn that Nancy Pelosi got a round of applause at a meeting of the Trump-backed America First Policy Institute? Because that’s exactly what just happened, when Newt Gingrich declared support for her upcoming trip to Taiwan. “I commend Nancy,” said Newt pic.twitter.com/FJ1Xh8H0PK — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) July 25, 2022

Pelosi should tell Biden officials to 'shut up' about Taiwan visit, Newt Gingrich says https://t.co/gJA4QAdvQA — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 25, 2022

Last week, Biden told reporters it was not a good time for Pelosi to go.