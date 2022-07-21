'Very Desperate' Parents Frantically Search for Baby Formula

After the FDA shut down Abbott Nutrition -- one of the country's largest formula manufacturers -- in February, parents have been frantically going from store-to-store in hopes of finding baby formula. They've been searching for months.

In May, when bare shelves and shortages reached crisis levels, President Joe Biden announced Operation Fly Formula and lifted FDA restrictions on importation of foreign baby formula. So far, 17 imports from a number of different countries have been announced. Earlier this week the White House touted new supply from Switzerland.

"Today, President Biden is announcing that his Administration is sourcing two flights, facilitated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), for Operation Fly Formula to transport Nestlé Health Science amino acid-based formula from Switzerland to John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on July 21 and 22. This delivery will include approximately 74,403 pounds of Nestlé Health Science Alfamino® Infant and Alfamino® Junior formula, the equivalent of 802,446 8-ounce bottles. These products will be distributed primarily to hospitals and home health care providers," the White House released in a statement Monday.

Operation Fly Formula hasn't been enough. Not even close. The crisis is ongoing and parents are increasingly desperate.

CBS: With more than 21% of all baby formula and with 31.38% of powdered formula out of stock, parents are still struggling to find formula in Biden’s America.



“It's horrible. It's the worst feeling. We feel helpless and very desperate." pic.twitter.com/lc5MbZdWXa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 21, 2022

In June, Abbott Nutrition reported a flood that shut down the plant again after the FDA gave the green light for reopening and production.