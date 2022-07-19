Biden Energy Advisor Makes Revealing Comments While Discussing Gas Prices on CNN

President Joe Biden's Special Coordinator for International Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein made an appearance on CNN Tuesday morning as gas prices continue to bust the budgets of American families.

During his remarks, Hochstein said the White House does not want oil and gas companies embarking on new projects and that they are working to accelerate the current, extremely painful and unaffordable transition to alternative energy.

"It's about making a choice between what is the short term and the medium term so we can make sure we have enough oil and gas to support us through the transition and what are the kind of steps we don't want the oil and gas industry to take that would have longterm consequences when we don't want new major projects that would take 20-30 years that would become profitable," Hochstein said. "So we have to make that differentiation to make sure the American consumer has what it needs to grow, grow our economy and the global economy, but not take steps and endanger the climate work that we're trying to do to make sure that we're on a better footing to accelerate the transition."

Biden energy advisor Amos Hochstein: We need to stop projects and limit oil usage to "accelerate the transition." pic.twitter.com/ItxMdcmAnJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 19, 2022

On Monday Climate Czar John Kerry, who has flown thousands of miles around the globe in his current position, warned the transition isn't happening fast enough.

Biden Climate Czar John Kerry: “We’re behind” and need to “accelerate the transition” to green energy. pic.twitter.com/dCM8hvRLrN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 18, 2022

The Biden administration is making the transition painful on purpose.