Biden Energy Advisor Makes Revealing Comments While Discussing Gas Prices on CNN

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 19, 2022 11:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Energy Advisor Makes Revealing Comments While Discussing Gas Prices on CNN

Source: (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

President Joe Biden's Special Coordinator for International Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein made an appearance on CNN Tuesday morning as gas prices continue to bust the budgets of American families. 

During his remarks, Hochstein said the White House does not want oil and gas companies embarking on new projects and that they are working to accelerate the current, extremely painful and unaffordable transition to alternative energy. 

"It's about making a choice between what is the short term and the medium term so we can make sure we have enough oil and gas to support us through the transition and what are the kind of steps we don't want the oil and gas industry to take that would have longterm consequences when we don't want new major projects that would take 20-30 years that would become profitable," Hochstein said. "So we have to make that differentiation to make sure the American consumer has what it needs to grow, grow our economy and the global economy, but not take steps and endanger the climate work that we're trying to do to make sure that we're on a better footing to accelerate the transition."

On Monday Climate Czar John Kerry, who has flown thousands of miles around the globe in his current position, warned the transition isn't happening fast enough. 

The Biden administration is making the transition painful on purpose.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Washington Post Reporter Who Got Fired Over a Woke Tantrum Is 'Fighting' to Reclaim Her Job
Matt Vespa
Judge Blocks Enforcement of West Virginia Pre-Roe Abortion Ban
Madeline Leesman
Vulnerable Democrats: Gosh, We Are Very Concerned About the Inflation We've Fueled With Our Votes
VIP
Guy Benson

Three Very Bad Signs for the Economy
Katie Pavlich
California School District Faces Backlash Over Proposal to Open Planned Parenthood Clinic at High School
Madeline Leesman
Biden's Statement on Inflation One Year Ago Explains His Tanking Approval
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular