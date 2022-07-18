Prince Harry Gives Hypocrisy Filled Speech at the UN While Slamming America

Prince Harry, who abandoned his royal duties in the United Kingdom for a life of luxury in California, made his way to the United Nations Monday to deliver a speech about equality.

During his remarks, Prince Harry slammed the United States for "rolling back constitutional rights" and lamented a "global assault on democracy."

#BREAKING: At the United Nations, Prince Harry calls out "the rolling back of Constitutional rights in the United States" as part of "a global assault on democracy and freedom." pic.twitter.com/RnJNmkPDcp — Forbes (@Forbes) July 18, 2022

Like his celebrity wife Meghan Markle, Prince Harry is referring to the U.S. Supreme Court returning abortion law to the states in June. Contrary to his claims, the move by SCOTUS actually expanded democracy by allowing voters in 50 states to make decisions about abortion restrictions.

Because nothing speaks to a lifetime of struggle for equality than an estranged Royal living in exile on an $18 million estate. https://t.co/TS2KAnwqXh Prince Harry will share Mandela's "memories and legacy." https://t.co/irKQvCDryj — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 18, 2022

Further, while Prince Harry lamented climate change in his remarks, there's no doubt he took a private jet to New York City. This is how he typically travels.