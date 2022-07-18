United Nations

Prince Harry Gives Hypocrisy Filled Speech at the UN While Slamming America

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jul 18, 2022 1:30 PM
Source: Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool Photo via AP

Prince Harry, who abandoned his royal duties in the United Kingdom for a life of luxury in California, made his way to the United Nations Monday to deliver a speech about equality. 

During his remarks, Prince Harry slammed the United States for "rolling back constitutional rights" and lamented a "global assault on democracy." 

Like his celebrity wife Meghan Markle, Prince Harry is referring to the U.S. Supreme Court returning abortion law to the states in June. Contrary to his claims, the move by SCOTUS actually expanded democracy by allowing voters in 50 states to make decisions about abortion restrictions. 

Further, while Prince Harry lamented climate change in his remarks, there's no doubt he took a private jet to New York City. This is how he typically travels. 

