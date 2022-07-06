A Sign for 2024? President Trump's Plane Is Back

Former President Donald Trump's airplane, the one he used to travel and campaign around the country during the 2016 presidential election, is back in action.

"During my four years in the White House, I didn't use everybody's favorite airplane, the Boeing 757 we campaigned on for our big 2016 WIN. Now it has been completely modernized and renovated, and looks GREAT, all done in the Great State of Louisiana, and coming back to the skies in the Fall of 2022, or maybe sooner. Get ready!" President Trump said on Truth Social.

Eric Trump posted the news on his Instagram account. The plane has been renovated and is ready to get back in the air.

Over the past several months, Trump has been busy hosting rallies and campaigning for candidates in Republican primaries.

Trump has eked out 145 wins and 11 losses so far, per the Washington Examiner's tally of his endorsement record as of June 30. His endorsements have ranged from safe bets on incumbents and uncontested contenders such as Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) to riskier picks, such as Katie Arrington, who was unsuccessful in her primary challenge to Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC). At least 47 of his endorsement triumphs came from races that were not contested. With primary races still left in such states as Florida and Michigan, there are at least 60 outstanding Trump endorsements, but it remains to be seen how his stamp of approval will play out. The former president has also issued endorsements in foreign elections, supporting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Last week, rumors swirled Trump plans to announce his 2024 plans sooner than expected.