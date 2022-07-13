New Documents: Concerns About Virus Manipulation at the Wuhan Lab Go Back to 2016

New documents obtained by government watchdog Judicial Watch show concerns about virus manipulation at the Wuhan Institute of Virology span back to 2016. The FBI launched an inquiry into gain-of-function research at the facility, which received a number of grants from Dr. Anthony Fauci's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.

"Judicial Watch announced today that it received 1651 pages of records from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) revealing an FBI 'inquiry' into the NIH’s controversial bat coronavirus grant tied to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The records also show National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) officials were concerned about 'gain-of-function' research in China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology in 2016. The Fauci agency was also concerned about EcoHealth Alliance’s lack of compliance with reporting rules and use of gain-of-function research in the NIH-funded research involving bat coronaviruses in Wuhan, China," Judicial Watch released. "The records reveal several indications of gain-of-function research, as well as failures to comply with reporting regulations, including a May 9, 2016, email marked 'High' importance, in which NIH official Carine Normil notes Peter Daszak’s failure to file a progress report on EcoHealth’s bat coronavirus research."

U.S. intelligence officials, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, warned Wuhan coronavirus -- widely knowns as COVID 19 -- was built in a lab.

In June, the China controlled World Health Organization finally acknowledged this fact and is somewhat open to a thorough investigation.