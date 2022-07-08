The Wisconsin Supreme Court Just Banned Ballot Drop Boxes

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Friday that unmanned ballot drop boxes are illegal in the state and can no longer be used, marking a victory for election integrity activists.

"Ballot drop boxes are illegal under Wisconsin statutes. An absentee ballot must be returned by mail or the voter must personally deliver it to the municipal clerk at the clerk's office or a designated alternate site," the opinion states. "The Wisconsin voters allege they have suffered an injury in fact to their right to vote. As the Wisconsin voters argue, 'voters are entitled to have the elections in which they participate administered properly under the law.'...We agree."

Breaking: In 4-3 decision Wisconsin Supreme Court rules unmanned drop boxes are illegal in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/CUFbXOv7sZ — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) July 8, 2022

"If the right to vote is to have any meaning at all, elections must be conducted according to law. Throughout history, tyrants have claimed electoral victory via elections conducted in violation of governing law," the opinion continues. "The right to vote presupposes the rule of law governs elections. If elections are conducted outside of the law, the people have not conferred their consent on the government. Such elections are unlawful and their results are illegitimate."

The Wisconsin Supreme Court just ruled that Democrats can't ballot stuff, and predictably Democrats are enraged. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) July 8, 2022