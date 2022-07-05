Supreme Court

The Squad's Newest Member Becomes Increasingly Aggressive About SCOTUS

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Jul 05, 2022
The socialist squad's newest member in the U.S. House of Representatives, Democrat Jamaal Bowman, continues to lash out after the Supreme Court rule 5-4 to return abortion law to the states. 

In his latest tantrum, Bowman is calling for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade and claims they broke the law by doing so. 

Bowman appears to be following the lead of Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has been apoplectic in the aftermath of the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling. On Twitter she called it a "judicial coup." 

Meanwhile, security has been increased for Supreme Court Justices as Democrats continue to descend on their homes.

