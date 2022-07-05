The Squad's Newest Member Becomes Increasingly Aggressive About SCOTUS

The socialist squad's newest member in the U.S. House of Representatives, Democrat Jamaal Bowman, continues to lash out after the Supreme Court rule 5-4 to return abortion law to the states.

In his latest tantrum, Bowman is calling for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade and claims they broke the law by doing so.

The Supreme Court is brazenly violating the Constitution, so it’s time to impeach those who have broken the law and expand the court. — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) July 2, 2022

Instead of doing their job and upholding the Constitution and the rights of the people, SCOTUS decides cases based on their faith and their far-right extremism. — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) July 5, 2022

SCOTUS’s opinion on overturning Roe v Wade sounded like the Justices were living in the 1800s.



Abortion is healthcare, and it’s a human right. — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) July 4, 2022

Bowman appears to be following the lead of Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has been apoplectic in the aftermath of the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling. On Twitter she called it a "judicial coup."

At this point we should be well beyond partisanship.



Members of Congress have sworn an oath to the Constitution. It is our duty to check the Court’s gross overreach of power in violating people’s inalienable rights and seizing for itself the powers of Congress and the President. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2022

Meanwhile, security has been increased for Supreme Court Justices as Democrats continue to descend on their homes.