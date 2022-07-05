Biden is Selling America's Reserve Oil to Foreign Countries

As a result of his domestic war on the oil and gas industry, energy prices for American families continue to hit records with no relief in sight.

For months, President Joe Biden has repeatedly tapped the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and claimed it was helping to ease the pain at the pump. Not only has the depletion of the emergency supply not decreased gas prices, we're learning the supply is being sold to foreign countries.

"More than 5 million barrels of oil that were part of a historic U.S. emergency oil reserves release aimed at lowering domestic fuel prices were exported to Europe and Asia last month, according to data and sources, even as U.S. gasoline and diesel prices touched record highs," Reuters reports. "The export of crude and fuel is blunting the impact of the moves by U.S. President Joe Biden designed to lower record pump prices."

While Biden has been selling off America's reserve oil, he's been publicly berating oil companies and private gas station owners. The White House has also classified oil producers as unpatriotic.

