green new deal

Biden is Selling America's Reserve Oil to Foreign Countries

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 05, 2022 4:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Biden is Selling America's Reserve Oil to Foreign Countries

Source: (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

As a result of his domestic war on the oil and gas industry, energy prices for American families continue to hit records with no relief in sight.

For months, President Joe Biden has repeatedly tapped the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and claimed it was helping to ease the pain at the pump. Not only has the depletion of the emergency supply not decreased gas prices, we're learning the supply is being sold to foreign countries. 

"More than 5 million barrels of oil that were part of a historic U.S. emergency oil reserves release aimed at lowering domestic fuel prices were exported to Europe and Asia last month, according to data and sources, even as U.S. gasoline and diesel prices touched record highs," Reuters reports. "The export of crude and fuel is blunting the impact of the moves by U.S. President Joe Biden designed to lower record pump prices."

While Biden has been selling off America's reserve oil, he's been publicly berating oil companies and private gas station owners. The White House has also classified oil producers as unpatriotic. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
White House Press Secretary Deflects After Being Stumped by New Biden Voicemail
Katie Pavlich
Lori 'F**k Clarence Thomas' Lightfoot Whines About 'Toxicity' in Public Discourse
Spencer Brown
A Woke Employee Decided to Stop Working Over Dobbs Decision and the Consequences Were Dire
Matt Vespa
Young Democrats of America Advertises 'Training' Event on 'Self-Managed Abortion'
Rebecca Downs
Dems Aiming to Raise $10 Million for Abortion Rights Fund for Key Governors' Races
Madeline Leesman
U.S.-Mexico Border Ranked 'Deadliest Land Crossing in the World'
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular