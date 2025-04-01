Watch Darrell Issa Obliterate Jasmine Crockett's Self-Righteous Performance About Protecti...
Some Wisconsin Polling Places Run Out of Ballots Amid ‘Historic’ Voter Turnout

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | April 01, 2025 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Morry Gash

Once again, Democrat-run election operations are proving to be a mess—this time in Milwaukee, where polling places run out of ballots amid what officials call a "historic turnout." Voters in the crucial Wisconsin Supreme Court race are urged to stay in line, but one question remains: why weren’t election officials prepared? With election integrity already under the microscope, this latest fiasco raises serious concerns about mismanagement. 

On Tuesday evening, Milwaukee election officials urged voters to stay in line as polling sites dealt with ballot shortages. At least seven polling places ran out of ballots, and the sites are expecting more ballots soon. However, the polls closed at 8 p.m. Officials said Wisconsin residents in line by 8 p.m. can still vote. Officials also request ExpressVote machines, allowing individuals to vote electronically and print their selections. 

Paulina Gutierrez, executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, called the ballot shortage “unacceptable” after learning that some voters were being turned away from polling stations. However, she didn’t expect city officials to seek court orders to extend polling hours, citing ongoing efforts to deliver additional ballots and machines.

“We apologize for the delays that are happening,” Gutierrez said during a media briefing. “We ask you to remain patient. Please stay in line.”

The Wisconsin Supreme Court race is a critical battle to maintain a conservative majority on the state’s highest court. The high-stakes battle between Republican Brad Schimel and liberal Susan Crawford has become one of the most expensive elections of its kind, drawing significant financial backing from donors both within Wisconsin and across the country. 

