The Left Is Melting Down Over SCOTUS Ruling on Climate Change

As Spencer reported, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday morning the Environmental Protection Agency cannot use "the Clean Air Act to make rules limiting how the United States generates electricity and uses energy — such as ending the use of coal-fired power generation." In other words, the EPA must seek congressional approval to implement new regulations on energy use.

"When Congress seems slow to solve problems, it may be only natural that those in the Executive Branch might seek to take matters into their own hands. But the Constitution does not authorize agencies to use pen-and-phone regulations as substitutes for laws passed by the people’s representatives," Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote.

The left's climate change fanatics are disappointed, to say the least.

The Supreme Court has gone rogue. We are in a full-blown Constitutional crisis. Congress must act. And we must pressure Congress to act, while it still can. #TheMajority — Heather Cox Richardson (TDPR) (@HC_Richardson) June 30, 2022

Minority rule in the United States is a threat to life on earth — Kate Aronoff (@KateAronoff) June 30, 2022

Catastrophic. A filibuster carveout is not enough. We need to reform or do away with the whole thing, for the sake of the planet. https://t.co/if8PIbfs42 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2022

Our planet is on fire, and this extremist Supreme Court has destroyed the federal government’s ability to fight back.



This radical Supreme Court is increasingly facing a legitimacy crisis, and we can't let them have the last word. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 30, 2022

Republicans are pointing out the irony of their hysterical response.

An unintentionally hilarious response.



Supreme Court: Congress must act to set new major environmental policies, not unelected bureaucrats



Libs: Congress must act.. to take away the Court’s ability to give Congress their authority back.



How do they have the energy for this? https://t.co/tu3gELdlAu — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 30, 2022