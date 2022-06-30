The Left Is Melting Down Over SCOTUS Ruling on Climate Change

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jun 30, 2022 2:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

As Spencer reported, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday morning the Environmental Protection Agency cannot use "the Clean Air Act to make rules limiting how the United States generates electricity and uses energy — such as ending the use of coal-fired power generation." In other words, the EPA must seek congressional approval to implement new regulations on energy use. 

"When Congress seems slow to solve problems, it may be only natural that those in the Executive Branch might seek to take matters into their own hands. But the Constitution does not authorize agencies to use pen-and-phone regulations as substitutes for laws passed by the people’s representatives," Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote. 

The left's climate change fanatics are disappointed, to say the least. 

Republicans are pointing out the irony of their hysterical response. 

