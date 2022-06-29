Liberal Justice Stephen Breyer Announces His Last Day on the Supreme Court

Outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced his retirement earlier this year after a leak and heavy pressure from leftist organization Demand Justice, will official depart the bench on Thursday, June 30 at noon.

"This past January, I wrote to inform you of my intent to retire from regular active service as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, upon the Court rising for its summer recess. You have nominated and the United States Senate has confirmed the Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson to succeed me in the office, and I understand that she is prepared to take the prescribed oaths to begin her service as the 116th member of this Court," Breyer wrote in a letter to President Joe Biden Wednesday.

"The Court has announced that tomorrow, beginning at 10 a.m., it will hand down all remaining opinions ready during this Term. Accordingly, my retirement from active service under the provisions of 28 U.S.C 371 (b) will be effective on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at noon," he continued. "It has been my great honor to participate as a judge in the effort to maintain our Constitution and the Rule of Law."

Judge Jackson was confirmed by the U.S. Senate 53-47 in April. During her confirmation hearings, Republican Senators expressed concern over her sentencing record for child sex offenders.

As far back as her time in law school, Judge Jackson has questioned making convicts register as sex offenders - saying it leads to “stigmatization and ostracism.” She’s suggested public policy is driven by a “climate of fear, hatred & revenge” against sex offenders pic.twitter.com/2QUcPOnWPR — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 16, 2022