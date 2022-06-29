New Poll: Republicans Become More Popular After Roe

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade late last week, Democrats and their allies in the media have expressed hope the Supreme Court decision would embolden their pro-abortion base and encourage pro-choice independents to vote in November.

But new polling from left-leaning YouGov shows Republicans gaining a point on the generic ballot in the aftermath of the decision.

Generic Congressional Ballot Trends: Before vs After Roe v Wade decision



Republicans/Democrats (YouGov, LV)

June 21 poll: 45/41 (R+4)

June 27 poll: 45/40 (R+5)



Republicans ***GAINED*** 1 Point after SCOTUS Overturned Roe v Wade. — Election Wizard ???? (@ElectionWiz) June 29, 2022

Generic Ballot (National)



Rep 45%

Dem 40%



6/25-6/28 by YouGov (B+)

776 LV



Woof woof! Did I do a good job?



Poll #157495 #ElectionTwitter — Stella (@stella2020woof) June 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Democrats and the White House are trying to come up with creative and potentially illegal ways to maintain abortion access in states where it is now banned.

"Some activists are pushing for abortion clinics to be built on federal land in conservative states. Is this an option the administration is considering?"



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "We're gonna continue to look at what other options we have." pic.twitter.com/GHkiqoEesj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 25, 2022