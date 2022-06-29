New Poll: Republicans Become More Popular After Roe

Katie Pavlich
Posted: Jun 29, 2022 1:45 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade late last week, Democrats and their allies in the media have expressed hope the Supreme Court decision would embolden their pro-abortion base and encourage pro-choice independents to vote in November. 

But new polling from left-leaning YouGov shows Republicans gaining a point on the generic ballot in the aftermath of the decision. 

Meanwhile, Democrats and the White House are trying to come up with creative and potentially illegal ways to maintain abortion access in states where it is now banned. 

