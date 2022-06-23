Another Second Amendment Group Will Oppose the Senate's Latest Gun Control Bill

The National Shooting Sports Foundation is praising lawmakers on Capitol Hill for progress on securing schools and funding mental health, but red flag provisions in the Senate's Safer Communities Act has prompted the Second Amendment organization to ultimately oppose the legislation.

"NSSF appreciates the good faith effort by U.S. Senate negotiators to arrive at a proposal that would meaningfully address criminal violence all too frequently occurring in our communities. We are thankful the Senate proposal provides significant resources for mental health treatment and services. Most of the horrendous tragedies that have befallen our communities have involved unaddressed mental health issues. We are also heartened the proposal provides necessary resources to help enhance school security to help protect the most vulnerable," the organization released in a statement Thursday. "NSSF is encouraged by portions of the proposal, but we have important concerns about other aspects of the bill that impact our industry and the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding Americans."

"While NSSF understands the need for law enforcement to intervene in circumstances when someone is an imminent threat to themselves or others, we have steadfastly maintained that if that intervention involves removing a person’s firearms there must be strong Due Process protections in place," they continue. "Current 'extreme risk protective orders' that exist in 19 states do not come close to providing adequate due process protections when the government deprives someone of their fundamental Constitutional rights. We cannot support the use of taxpayer funds to implement more such unconstitutional laws without specific and iron clad assurances Due Process rights will be protected."

Further, the group says the language in the bill presents an unclear regulatory path forward for the industry.

"We support requiring those who are in the business of selling firearms for profit be licensed under federal law. However, the proposed legislation fails to provide clear and needed guidance to our industry – particularly those who would be newly licensed – as to what conduct constitutes a willful violation warranting a revocation of their license. This is especially important given the Department of Justice’s 'zero tolerance' policy and the over 500 percent increase in license revocation proceedings that have occurred under this administration," the group states.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is expected to bring the legislation to the floor for a vote Thursday afternoon. At least ten Republican Senators have stated they will vote to pass it.

“States will receive new money for crisis intervention programs of their own choosing, and if they choose to use the money for so-called ‘red flag’ laws, those laws will have to meet a new, higher standard for due process," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell stated Thursday morning.