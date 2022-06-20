adam schiff

Adam Schiff Returns to CNN and Rehashes an Old Tactic

Source: (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff returned to CNN over the weekend to rehash one of his most infamous and dishonest tactics. 

But Schiff's claim he "has evidence" that he can't "reveal" yet about what will be presented to the American public is the same argument Schiff used during the Mueller investigation. Throughout President Donald Trump's time in the White House, Schiff falsely claimed evidence was "hiding in plain sight" that proved Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election.

“I think there’s plenty of evidence of collusion or conspiracy in plain sight,” Schiff repeatedly stated. 

Those who follow Schiff's corruption and dishonesty closely have taken notice.

