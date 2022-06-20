Adam Schiff Returns to CNN and Rehashes an Old Tactic

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff returned to CNN over the weekend to rehash one of his most infamous and dishonest tactics.

Rep. Adam Schiff tells Dana Bash that he "has evidence" of Trump's involvement on January 6th, but he can't reveal it because he doesn't "want to get ahead of the hearing." pic.twitter.com/mAcVL6LW5R — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) June 19, 2022

But Schiff's claim he "has evidence" that he can't "reveal" yet about what will be presented to the American public is the same argument Schiff used during the Mueller investigation. Throughout President Donald Trump's time in the White House, Schiff falsely claimed evidence was "hiding in plain sight" that proved Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election.

“I think there’s plenty of evidence of collusion or conspiracy in plain sight,” Schiff repeatedly stated.

Those who follow Schiff's corruption and dishonesty closely have taken notice.

This man lied FOR YEARS and said he had evidence Trump stole the 2016 election by colluding with Russia. Instead of media banning him from their shows on account of his many damaging lies, they bring him on to tell more. Because they’re propaganda. https://t.co/ttD8u5kGQK — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 19, 2022

When you lie as the chair of the intelligence committee that you have "evidence" of crimes against the political opposition -- you are a traitor to your committee, your office, and your country.



Adam Schiff belongs in prison. — thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) June 19, 2022

Last time Schiff said something like this it was a complete lie.



He doesn’t learn because there are never consequences.



Republicans need to throw him off his committees next Congress. https://t.co/8IEt11Qpln — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 20, 2022