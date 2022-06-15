Biden Set to Punish Border Patrol Agents Over a Hoax

After nearly a year long "investigation," the Biden administration is reportedly preparing to punish a number of Border Patrol agents for doing their jobs and stopping illegal Haitian immigrants from crossing into the United States.

Per federal source, this announcement is expected to come down any day now. It’s unclear what “administrative violations” the BP agents will be accused of, but they are not being accused of any criminal conduct. The horseback unit involved is based out of Carrizo Springs, TX. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 14, 2022

It has been nearly 9 months since this incident took place. The agents have been taken off their normal duties and have not been allowed to have contact w/ migrants since.

President Biden assured the public at the time that “there will be consequences” for the agents involved. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 14, 2022

Last summer rabid, open border activists and their allies in the media falsely accused agents of whipping illegal Haitian immigrants while mounted on horseback. In the immediate aftermath of the situation and after a review of the evidence, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkis said agents don't carry whips and that reins are used to control the horses. Activists became enraged and he quickly changed his tune, strongly indicting the agents with no evidence.

President Joe Biden also demanded, before an investigation was concluded, that the agents be severely punished.

Biden on the lie that border patrol were using whips on illegal immigrants at the border:



"To see people treated like they did? Horses running them over? People being strapped? It's outrageous. I promise you, those people will pay." pic.twitter.com/Jx79KoYTy9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2021

Photo journalists who watched this situation first hand made clear agents were not "strapping" or running over anyone.