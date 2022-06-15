Border Patrol

Biden Set to Punish Border Patrol Agents Over a Hoax

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jun 15, 2022 10:00 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

After nearly a year long "investigation," the Biden administration is reportedly preparing to punish a number of Border Patrol agents for doing their jobs and stopping illegal Haitian immigrants from crossing into the United States.

Last summer rabid, open border activists and their allies in the media falsely accused agents of whipping illegal Haitian immigrants while mounted on horseback. In the immediate aftermath of the situation and after a review of the evidence, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkis said agents don't carry whips and that reins are used to control the horses. Activists became enraged and he quickly changed his tune, strongly indicting the agents with no evidence.  

President Joe Biden also demanded, before an investigation was concluded, that the agents be severely punished. 

Photo journalists who watched this situation first hand made clear agents were not "strapping" or running over anyone. 

Photographer Paul Ratje said he and his colleagues never saw agents whipping anyone.

“Some of the Haitian men started running, trying to go around the horses,” Ratje said.

“I’ve never seen them whip anyone,” Ratje said.

