Press Secretary Frantically Flips Through Her Binder Only to Give Non-Answer on Baby Formula Crisis

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre frantically flipped through her binder Monday afternoon as a reporter asked for an update on the ongoing baby formula crisis. After finally landing on the correct page, she didn't have an update.

"Yeah, let me see if I have anything new for you on that," Jean-Pierre said before a long pause.

"I think it's been a couple of days since we've been asked that question," she said, pausing again. "Okay, I don't have anything new."

Karine Jean-Pierre has NO UPDATE on the baby formula shortage, despite recognizing that "it's been a couple of days since we've been asked that question." pic.twitter.com/US0LOWDZAl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 13, 2022

For weeks the Biden administration has been importing baby formula from foreign countries after the FDA shut down a domestic plant in February without a backup plan. That plant, Abbott, is back up and running but supplies won't reach store shelves for at least six weeks. Government red tape is still causing supply problems.

A close look finds government at the root: Quote: "...in­dus­try an­a­lysts and ex­ec­u­tives say... for­mula man­u­fac­tur­ers still face sig­nif­i­cant bar­ri­ers, ranging from fed­eral prod­uct-safety rules to state contracts with ma­jor brands." https://t.co/U6tcJid9ZA — Brit Hume (@brithume) June 13, 2022

Meanwhile, shelves are bare and parents are still desperately searching.

Parents have been forced to wait on tarmacs for baby formula amid the nationwide shortage under Joe Biden.



Democrats have no primetime hearing scheduled for them.pic.twitter.com/0x1rAGr0Yp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 10, 2022