Press Secretary Frantically Flips Through Her Binder Only to Give Non-Answer on Baby Formula Crisis

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre frantically flipped through her binder Monday afternoon as a reporter asked for an update on the ongoing baby formula crisis. After finally landing on the correct page, she didn't have an update.
"Yeah, let me see if I have anything new for you on that," Jean-Pierre said before a long pause.
"I think it's been a couple of days since we've been asked that question," she said, pausing again. "Okay, I don't have anything new."
Karine Jean-Pierre has NO UPDATE on the baby formula shortage, despite recognizing that "it's been a couple of days since we've been asked that question." pic.twitter.com/US0LOWDZAl— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 13, 2022
For weeks the Biden administration has been importing baby formula from foreign countries after the FDA shut down a domestic plant in February without a backup plan. That plant, Abbott, is back up and running but supplies won't reach store shelves for at least six weeks. Government red tape is still causing supply problems.
A close look finds government at the root: Quote: "...industry analysts and executives say... formula manufacturers still face significant barriers, ranging from federal product-safety rules to state contracts with major brands." https://t.co/U6tcJid9ZA— Brit Hume (@brithume) June 13, 2022
Meanwhile, shelves are bare and parents are still desperately searching.
Parents have been forced to wait on tarmacs for baby formula amid the nationwide shortage under Joe Biden.— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 10, 2022
Democrats have no primetime hearing scheduled for them.pic.twitter.com/0x1rAGr0Yp
Amid Biden's failure to act, parents are still struggling to find baby formula as the out-of-stock rate hits 73% nationwide — and 90% in seven states.— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 6, 2022
“It’s so draining trying to find formula. I’ve literally gone from store, to store, to store, to store.” pic.twitter.com/FgmfrGuOeJ