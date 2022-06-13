Baby Formula

Press Secretary Frantically Flips Through Her Binder Only to Give Non-Answer on Baby Formula Crisis

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jun 13, 2022 6:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Press Secretary Frantically Flips Through Her Binder Only to Give Non-Answer on Baby Formula Crisis

Source: (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre frantically flipped through her binder Monday afternoon as a reporter asked for an update on the ongoing baby formula crisis. After finally landing on the correct page, she didn't have an update. 

"Yeah, let me see if I have anything new for you on that," Jean-Pierre said before a long pause. 

"I think it's been a couple of days since we've been asked that question," she said, pausing again. "Okay, I don't have anything new." 

For weeks the Biden administration has been importing baby formula from foreign countries after the FDA shut down a domestic plant in February without a backup plan. That plant, Abbott, is back up and running but supplies won't reach store shelves for at least six weeks. Government red tape is still causing supply problems. 

Meanwhile, shelves are bare and parents are still desperately searching.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
WaPo's Media Critic Has a Key Question About Taylor Lorenz's Recent Online Fiasco
Matt Vespa
Of Course WaPo Columnist Would Play 'Both Sides' Argument in Face of Murder Plot Against Justice Kavanaugh
Rebecca Downs
Biological Male Transgender Inmate Sues to be Transferred to Women’s Prison
Madeline Leesman
Local VA Judge Pulls a Move That Most Legal Observers Say Never Happens
Matt Vespa
Turley and McCarthy: January 6 Committee Reveals Itself to Be a Kangaroo Court
VIP
Julio Rosas
Stacey Abrams Invites Biden, Harris to Campaign with Her Despite Admin's Terrible Track Record
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular