Parkland Father Blasts Gun Control Grifters Profiting on Tragedy

Second Amendment

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jun 10, 2022 4:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

School safety advocate Ryan Petty, who lost his daughter Alaina to a deranged killer at Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, is blasting the gun control lobby for again profiteering off of tragedy and pushing legislation to undermine the Second Amendment rights of lawful Americans. 

This week the House, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, passed a number of gun control bills focused on banning semi-automatic rifles and "red flag" laws that violate the Fourth Amendment. The Senate isn't expected to vote on them. 

Meanwhile, Petty has organized a responsible gun owner day at the range and is encouraging people from across the country to join him. 

