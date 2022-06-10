Parkland Father Blasts Gun Control Grifters Profiting on Tragedy

School safety advocate Ryan Petty, who lost his daughter Alaina to a deranged killer at Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, is blasting the gun control lobby for again profiteering off of tragedy and pushing legislation to undermine the Second Amendment rights of lawful Americans.

So tired of the grift on the back of tragedy. Families are devastated. Gun control activists descended on Parkland in 2018, leaving town as soon as the national media spotlight shifted. On to the next exploit!#TheGriftIsReal — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) June 9, 2022

This week the House, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, passed a number of gun control bills focused on banning semi-automatic rifles and "red flag" laws that violate the Fourth Amendment. The Senate isn't expected to vote on them.

I spoke today on the floor of the House against the unserious, unconstitutional, and dangerous gun control legislation being pushed by Nancy Pelosi. pic.twitter.com/InXz7CHejN — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 8, 2022

The House-passed gun control bill is an extreme constitutional overreach.

It represents the wish list of the Left when it comes to #GunControl.



I will vigorously oppose this measure.



It will go nowhere in the Senate. https://t.co/wnOBvKyLil — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Petty has organized a responsible gun owner day at the range and is encouraging people from across the country to join him.