Scalise Warns Republicans: Vote Against Pelosi's Gun Control Bills

Republican Whip Steve Scalise is urging his colleagues to vote against Speaker Nancy Pelosi's set of gun control bills in the House later this week. Pelosi will open the floor for debate on Wednesday.

Scalise recommends no votes in the House on both gun violence legislation bills this week. One bill on guns. Another one on red flag laws — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 7, 2022

During an interview with Fox News Sunday over the weekend Scalise, who was shot and nearly killed by a Bernie Sanders supporter in 2017, explained his position.

While the House will pass gun control legislation, it's not going anywhere in the Senate.

3) On Thursday the House will consider a bill to beef up red flag laws.



Those bills will then go to the Senate. But don’t expect the Senate to consider any of these proposals. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 6, 2022

Senate back in session today after the Memorial Day recess. Focus will be offstage on whether bipartisan talks can yield an agreement on legislation to curb gun violence. Hse will vote mid-week on its own proposals which won’t go anywhere in the Senate — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 6, 2022

However, negotiations over some kind of package are ongoing.

McConnell:

We’re waiting to see if we can get an outcome..I personally would prefer to get an outcome — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 7, 2022