Gun Control

Scalise Warns Republicans: Vote Against Pelosi's Gun Control Bills

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jun 07, 2022 5:00 PM
Source: (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Republican Whip Steve Scalise is urging his colleagues to vote against Speaker Nancy Pelosi's set of gun control bills in the House later this week. Pelosi will open the floor for debate on Wednesday. 

During an interview with Fox News Sunday over the weekend Scalise, who was shot and nearly killed by a Bernie Sanders supporter in 2017, explained his position. 

While the House will pass gun control legislation, it's not going anywhere in the Senate. 

However, negotiations over some kind of package are ongoing. 

