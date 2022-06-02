school safety

New Polling Shows Americans Support Armed Teachers

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jun 02, 2022 2:30 PM
Source: (AP Photo/ Rick Bowmer)

Earlier this week White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre said President Joe Biden does not support proposals to harden schools in the aftermath of the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas. 

"I know there's been conversation about hardening schools; that is not something that he believes in.  He believes that we should be able to give teachers the resources to be able to do the job that they're meant to do at schools," Jean-Pierre said earlier this week.

But new polling from The Economist and YouGov shows most Americans favor administrators and teachers being armed if they so choose. More than 50 percent of respondents said they favor or somewhat favor the concept. Republicans and Independents support arming administrators and teachers while Democrats strongly oppose the measure.

The results are similar to another YouGov survey taken in 2018.

President Joe Biden will give a primetime address Thursday night advocating for the curtailing of Second Amendment rights. Once his remarks are over, he will head to Delaware for a long weekend at the beach.

Most Popular