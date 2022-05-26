economy

New GDP Numbers Show the Economy is Shrinking

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: May 26, 2022 10:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
New GDP Numbers Show the Economy is Shrinking

Source: (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

New economic numbers show during the first quarter of the year, the U.S. Gross Domestic Product shrank by 1.5 percent. 

"Real gross domestic product (GDP) decreased at an annual rate of 1.5 percent in the first quarter of 2022 (table 1), according to the "second" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis," the BEA released Thursday morning. The GDP estimate released today is based on more complete source data than were available for the "advance" estimate issued last month.  In the advance estimate, the decrease in real GDP was 1.4 percent. The update primarily reflects downward revisions to private inventory investment and residential investment that were partly offset by an upward revision to consumer spending." 

"The decrease in real GDP reflected decreases in private inventory investment, exports, federal government spending, and state and local government spending, while imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, increased," they continued. 

Meanwhile, inflation and gas prices continue to hit new records with no signs of slowing down.

Recommended
A Cabinency of Dunces
Victor Davis Hanson
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'I Have No Respect for Beto': Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin Responds to O'Rourke's Sick Stunt
Spencer Brown
Schumer Scuttles Votes on Gun Control Bills to Save His Long Weekend
Spencer Brown
Tim Scott Blasts Biden's 'Divisive' Executive Order on Police Reform
Katie Pavlich
Bill Barr Explains the 'Only Thing' That Will Prevent School Shootings
Katie Pavlich
CNN Editor Defends 'Sick Son of a B*tch' Beto O'Rourke for Crashing Uvalde Presser
Matt Vespa
Biden's FDA Feels the Heat from Democrats and Republicans
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular