Garland Meets With SCOTUS Officials After DHS Confirms Leftist Plans for Violence

Posted: May 19, 2022 9:15 AM
Source: (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP)

After the Department of Homeland Security confirmed leftist activists plan to get violent if Roe v. Wade is officially struck down at the Supreme Court, Attorney General Merrick Garland met with officials Wednesday about increasing security. 

"Attorney General Merrick B. Garland this afternoon convened a meeting with Justice Department and Supreme Court officials to discuss the security needs of Justices and the Court since the unauthorized release of a draft Court opinion. At the Attorney General’s direction, the U.S. Marshals Service accelerated the provision of around-the-clock security at the homes of all Justices, among other actions, last week," DOJ released in a statement late Wednesday. "Attendees also discussed ongoing efforts to enhance coordination, intelligence sharing, and technical support as it relates to judicial security. The Attorney General reiterated the Department’s commitment to take all appropriate actions to further enhance the security of Justices and the Court."

Garland warned the safety of Supreme Court justices is essential to protecting democracy. 

“The rise of violence and unlawful threats of violence directed at those who serve the public is unacceptable and dangerous to our democracy,” Garland said. “I want to be clear: while people vote, argue, and debate in a democracy, we must not – we cannot – allow violence or unlawful threats of violence to permeate our national life. The Justice Department will not tolerate violence or threats of violence against judges or any other public servants at work, home, or any other location.”

Garland's meeting came more than a week after Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, the author of a leaked draft opinion striking down Roe v. Wade, was forced to leave his primary residence due to security concerns. 

Over the past two weeks, leftist activists have descended on a the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices and have been encouraged by the Biden White House to do so. 

