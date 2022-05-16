Clarence Thomas Tells the Media When He'll Leave the Supreme Court

During an interview at a conference in Dallas over the weekend, Justice Clarence Thomas revealed when he will "absolutely" leave the Supreme Court.

"One of the things I say in response to the media, when they talk about, especially early on, about the way they talk about the way I do my job, I said, 'I will absolutely leave the Court when I do my job as poorly as you do yours.' And that was meant as a compliment, really," Thomas said. "It really is good to be me. It really is."

Justice Thomas to the media:



"I will absolutely leave the Court when I do my job as poorly as you do yours." pic.twitter.com/2V7h9vtoLt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 16, 2022

For years, but especially in recent weeks, leftist activists and the media have called for Thomas to recuse himself from the bench because his wife is active in conservative politics.

George Washington University Law professor Jonathan Turley has pushed back on allegations of corruption, which are completely unsubstantiated.

...The accusation appears based on the fact that Thomas' wife has a political career and has been an active conservative activist. Would a liberal justice be viewed as "corrupt" if his or her spouse was an pro-abortion activist? — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 14, 2022

...Mystal has previously denounced the Constitution as "trash" and the Framers as "racist misogynistic jerk faces." The danger is that the White House is yielding to this national rage addiction. https://t.co/lX05LUkyMp — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 14, 2022

During the conference, Justice Thomas also addressed the Supreme Court leak of a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.