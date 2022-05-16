Biden's HHS Secretary Is Missing in Action As Baby Formula Crisis Worsens

Source: AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File

As the nation's baby formula shortage continues to worsen by the day, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra has been missing in action. 

The former California attorney general, who has no health experience, only released a statement on the issue over the weekend. 

Before leaving for Delaware on Friday, President Biden claimed his administration started working on the problem as soon as they became aware of an issue, implying they were caught off guard. 

The day before the statement, then-White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki claimed the administration had been working on the crisis for months. 

Meanwhile, Biden's FDA is under fire from Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill. 

