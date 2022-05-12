Garland Finally Issues Additional Protection for Supreme Court Justices

After a week of pro-abortion protestors descending on the homes of conservative Supreme Court Justices, Attorney General Merrick Garland has finally announced additional security measures.

“Attorney General Garland continues to be briefed on security matters related to the Supreme Court and Supreme Court Justices. The Attorney General directed the U.S. Marshals Service to help ensure the Justices’ safety by providing additional support to the Marshal of the Supreme Court and Supreme Court Police," the Department of Justice released in a statement Wednesday night.

Sources tell Townhall that after a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade leaked from the Supreme Court last week, Justice Samuel Alito -- who authored the draft opinion -- was forced to leave his primary residence.

Meanwhile, the White House and Democrats on Capitol Hill have not only condemned the practice of showing up at private residences, but continue to encourage the behavior.

Psaki on "protests that have been peaceful to date":



"We certainly continue to encourage that outside of judges' homes." pic.twitter.com/h3t8Jsw1Ss — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 10, 2022

On Wednesday evening, a number of people marched to the home of Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Handmaid's Tale is at Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s home. pic.twitter.com/mCQrrgo4Lt — Virginia Allen (@Virginia_Allen5) May 11, 2022

Earlier in the week, protestors shouting obscenities went back to Justice Alito's house.

Pro-abortion protesters shout “Fuck you, Alito” and “abort the court” as they leave his house. pic.twitter.com/g5dnB7TcIm — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 10, 2022

A number of Republican Senators called on Garland in recent days to prosecute those engaged in "flagrantly illegal" behavior by showing up at private residences with the goal of pressuring justices to change their draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.