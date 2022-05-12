Supreme Court

Garland Finally Issues Additional Protection for Supreme Court Justices

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
May 12, 2022
Source: (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

After a week of pro-abortion protestors descending on the homes of conservative Supreme Court Justices, Attorney General Merrick Garland has finally announced additional security measures. 

“Attorney General Garland continues to be briefed on security matters related to the Supreme Court and Supreme Court Justices. The Attorney General directed the U.S. Marshals Service to help ensure the Justices’ safety by providing additional support to the Marshal of the Supreme Court and Supreme Court Police," the Department of Justice released in a statement Wednesday night. 

Sources tell Townhall that after a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade leaked from the Supreme Court last week, Justice Samuel Alito -- who authored the draft opinion -- was forced to leave his primary residence. 

Meanwhile, the White House and Democrats on Capitol Hill have not only condemned the practice of showing up at private residences, but continue to encourage the behavior. 

On Wednesday evening, a number of people marched to the home of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. 

Earlier in the week, protestors shouting obscenities went back to Justice Alito's house. 

A number of Republican Senators called on Garland in recent days to prosecute those engaged in "flagrantly illegal" behavior by showing up at private residences with the goal of pressuring justices to change their draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. 

Most Popular