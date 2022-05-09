After Justifying Harassment, White House Finally Condemns Threats Against Supreme Court Justices

After a weekend of raucous pro-abortion activists descending on churches and the homes of Supreme Court Justices, the White House is finally condemning the behavior.

.@POTUS strongly believes in the Constitutional right to protest. But that should never include violence, threats, or vandalism. Judges perform an incredibly important function in our society, and they must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) May 9, 2022

A number of Justices and their families have been relocated to undisclosed locations as a result of the threats.

I've updated my piece for @townhallcom to include reports that Justice Samuel Alito has been moved to an undisclosed location with his family. The man is doing his job/constitutional duty and has to fear for his life/safety and that of his family. https://t.co/nauzoUNU4S — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) May 9, 2022

Last week White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was specifically asked about plans by activists to show up at Justices' homes. She condoned and justified the behavior, saying people were "passionate" about the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade.

"These activists posted a map with the home addresses of the Supreme Court justices. Is that the kind of thing this President wants to help your side make their point?" Psaki was asked.

"I think the President's view is that there's a lot of passion, a lot of fear, a lot of sadness from many, many people across this country about what they saw in that leaked document," she responded. "I don't have an official U.S. government position on where people protest. I want it, we want it, of course, to be peaceful. And certainly, the President would want people's privacy to be respected."

"But I think we shouldn't lose the point here: The reason people are protesting is because women across the country are worried about their fundamental rights that have been law for 50 years. Their rights to make choices about their own bodies and their own healthcare are at risk. That's why people are protesting. They're unhappy. They're scared," she continued.

DOOCY: "These activists posted a map with the home addresses of the Supreme Court justices. Is that kind of thing this president wants...?"



PSAKI: "The reason people are protesting is because women across the country are worried about their fundamental rights." pic.twitter.com/TCpXCOwfQR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 5, 2022

The White House has also repeatedly refused to condemn the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion indicating Roe v. Wade will be overturned.