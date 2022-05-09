Supreme Court

After Justifying Harassment, White House Finally Condemns Threats Against Supreme Court Justices

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: May 09, 2022 10:00 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

After a weekend of raucous pro-abortion activists descending on churches and the homes of Supreme Court Justices, the White House is finally condemning the behavior. 

A number of Justices and their families have been relocated to undisclosed locations as a result of the threats. 

Last week White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was specifically asked about plans by activists to show up at Justices' homes. She condoned and justified the behavior, saying people were "passionate" about the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade. 

"These activists posted a map with the home addresses of the Supreme Court justices.  Is that the kind of thing this President wants to help your side make their point?" Psaki was asked. 

"I think the President's view is that there's a lot of passion, a lot of fear, a lot of sadness from many, many people across this country about what they saw in that leaked document," she responded. "I don't have an official U.S. government position on where people protest.  I want it, we want it, of course, to be peaceful.  And certainly, the President would want people's privacy to be respected." 

"But I think we shouldn't lose the point here: The reason people are protesting is because women across the country are worried about their fundamental rights that have been law for 50 years. Their rights to make choices about their own bodies and their own healthcare are at risk. That's why people are protesting. They're unhappy.  They're scared," she continued. 

The White House has also repeatedly refused to condemn the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion indicating Roe v. Wade will be overturned. 

 

