Border Patrol Union Has a Question About DOJ's New Environmental Justice Office

Posted: May 06, 2022 3:30 PM
Source: (Townhall Media/Julio Rosas)

During remarks at the Department of Justice Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the creation of the Office of Environmental Justice. 

“Although violations of our environmental laws can happen anywhere, communities of color, indigenous communities, and low-income communities often bear the brunt of the harm caused by environmental crime, pollution, and climate change,” Garland said. “For far too long, these communities have faced barriers to accessing the justice they deserve. The Office of Environmental Justice will serve as the central hub for our efforts to advance our comprehensive environmental justice enforcement strategy. We will prioritize the cases that will have the greatest impact on the communities most overburdened by environmental harm.”

The National Border Patrol Union took notice and is wondering if DOJ plans to prosecute illegal immigrants for trashing and polluting the U.S. southern border with Mexico. 

Townhall reporters recently took a trip to Del Rio, Eagle Pass and McAllen, Texas, where trash is strewn along the banks of the Rio Grande. Thousands of plastic wristbands, placed on illegal immigrants by cartels to prove payment for crossing and transport, are littered throughout the trees and in the water. 

