Joe Biden

Tulsi Gabbard Blasts Biden's Smearing of the MAGA Movement

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: May 05, 2022 1:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Tulsi Gabbard Blasts Biden's Smearing of the MAGA Movement

Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo

Former Democratic presidential candidate and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is blasting President Joe Biden after he smeared the Make America Great Again movement as one of the most "extreme" in history. 

"It is absolutely despicable and outrageous when you look at the president of the United States of America calling millions of Americans, essentially terrorists, people who politically oppose him or voted against him, he's calling them terrorists in an attempt to intimidate them into silence," Gabbard said during an interview with Fox News Wednesday night. "He's essentially saying this 'MAGA' crowd are worse than terrorists. This is outrageous. For every American who is watching, for every American who has seen this, no matter how you feel about the 'MAGA' crowd, this is an authoritarian assault on our freedom and we need to stand together very strongly against this attempt to intimidate and silence anyone who holds political views that are different from or opposed to what this president and his administration are furthering. This is an assault on our democracy." 

As a reminder, President Joe Biden spoke at the funeral of Democratic Senator Robert Byrd in 2010. During a significant portion of his life, Byrd was a member of the Klu Klux Klan. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Adam Schiff's Response to the Supreme Court Leak Is Completely Unsurprising
Katie Pavlich
Birx: CDC Ignored a Study Documenting a Lockdown-Caused Mental Health Crisis Among Kids...Back in 2020
Guy Benson
Radical Leftists Plan on Protesting Outside the Homes of Supreme Court Justices
Julio Rosas
BLM-Linked Group Targeting SCOTUS Justices' Homes Offering Stipends to Activists
Spencer Brown

Did Democrats Even Read the Leaked SCOTUS Draft?
Spencer Brown

The Latest Pro-Choice 'Argument' That Needs to Be Refuted
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular