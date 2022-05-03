Supreme Court

Sen. Hawley Has One Thing to Say About the Supreme Court Leak

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: May 03, 2022 9:50 AM
  Share   Tweet
Sen. Hawley Has One Thing to Say About the Supreme Court Leak

Source: (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

Late Monday night news broke that the United States Supreme Court plans to return abortion regulation to the states after POLITICO reported on a leaked draft of an opinion for Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization

The legal world immediately expressed shock over the historic breach and now Republican Senator Josh Hawley argues there's no turning back. 

The leak of the draft opinion sets up a terrible situation for the Justices. Drafts and votes often change before final opinions are released. There's no doubt the left will heavily pressure the Justices who planned to vote in favor of returning abortion regulation to the states to change their votes ahead of a final decision. After all, many on the left praised the leak, which is an unprecedented attack on the institution and a horrific breach of trust. 

Meanwhile, the talking points on the leak have already gone out. Democrats were quite organized and fast in their response. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer immediately launched an attack on the Justices after the draft opinion was published. 

Recommended
Why Tucker’s Enemies Always Fail
Derek Hunter

“The Republican-appointed Justices’ reported votes to overturn Roe v. Wade would go down as an abomination, one of the worst and most damaging decisions in modern history," Pelosi and Schumer released in a statement. “The party of Lincoln and Eisenhower has now completely devolved into the party of Trump.  Every Republican Senator who supported Senator McConnell and voted for Trump Justices pretending that this day would never come will now have to explain themselves to the American people.”

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
The Hunt for the SCOTUS Leaker Is On
Spencer Brown
After SCOTUS Leak, Biden Vows to Push Abortion Legislation
Katie Pavlich
Will the Reaction to SCOTUS Leak Change the Bench's Decision? One Line in Draft Opinion Is Telling.
Leah Barkoukis

SCOTUS Leak Is a Stunning Affront Against the Institution Itself
Guy Benson
Book Given to DC Elementary School Kids Asks, 'Who In Your Family Has Racist Beliefs?'
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Pelosi, Schumer Accuse Conservative Justices of Lying in Scathing Reaction to SCOTUS Leak
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular