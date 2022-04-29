Ilhan Omar Wants You to Pay Her Bills

As President Joe Biden considers plans to redistribute student loan debt to American taxpayers, he has support from some lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

During a "cancel" student debt rally outside of the White House earlier this week, Democrat Congresswoman Ilhan Omar admitted she still has student loans to pay and advocated for them to be wiped away.

Omar's congressional salary is $174,000 per year. She lives in a high end apartment.

You are worth $3 million and make nearly $200,000 a year, you raging hypocrite. pic.twitter.com/eE57oQxP9S — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) April 29, 2022

Thank you for making our points for us. @Ilhan makes nearly $200,000 a year from taxpayers and does not need working families to pay off the debts she agreed to. https://t.co/9by9VtKC4z — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 28, 2022

Her latest husband, Tim Mynett, reportedly received millions of dollars in consultation payments from Omar's campaign.

"Rep. Ilhan Omar’s election campaign helped keep her husband’s political consulting firm afloat last year, providing nearly 80 percent of the company’s income, according to a report," the New York Post reported last year. "The Minnesota Democratic congresswoman’s campaign committee gave the E Street Group — which is co-owned by her husband, Tim Mynett — more than $2.9 million over the course of the 2020 election cycle."

"Mynett and his partner, entrepreneur Will Hailer, received 146 checks from Omar’s camp over the course of the cycle," the report continues.