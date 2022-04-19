masks

Doctors Detail How the Public Health Establishment Lost the Public Trust

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich

 @KatiePavlich

Posted: Apr 19, 2022 11:00 AM
Doctors Detail How the Public Health Establishment Lost the Public Trust

Source: Greg Nash/Pool via AP

It's been less than 24 hours since the Transportation Security Administration suspended President Joe Biden's mask mandate for travel after a federal judge struck down the arbitrary measure. Airlines, Amtrak and private ride-share companies like Uber have lifted their requirements, marking the end of a final pandemic chapter that should have been closed a long time ago. 

But while restrictions and mandates have been widely lifted, although not for all, it's important to document and remember vast, abusive overreach by public health officials. A number of doctors are doing so and changing their perspective about the power granted to health authorities in the name of "safety." 

Meanwhile Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has caused irreparable damage with his policies, continues to hold onto power. 

