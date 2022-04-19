Doctors Detail How the Public Health Establishment Lost the Public Trust

It's been less than 24 hours since the Transportation Security Administration suspended President Joe Biden's mask mandate for travel after a federal judge struck down the arbitrary measure. Airlines, Amtrak and private ride-share companies like Uber have lifted their requirements, marking the end of a final pandemic chapter that should have been closed a long time ago.

But while restrictions and mandates have been widely lifted, although not for all, it's important to document and remember vast, abusive overreach by public health officials. A number of doctors are doing so and changing their perspective about the power granted to health authorities in the name of "safety."

Mandated boosters in 20 year old men even after safety signal was known, and without exemption for recent breakthrough ??



Implemented a vax passport for 5 year olds to go to restaurants in NYC ??



Continued an airplane mandate without ever running an RCT to see if it helps — Vinay Prasad, MD MPH ????? (@VPrasadMDMPH) April 18, 2022

It is one thing to have power, but there is a scientific responsibility to run studies to show the intervention works.



PH largely abandoned this, and just shouted louder that the Science was certain, when it was not. — Vinay Prasad, MD MPH ????? (@VPrasadMDMPH) April 18, 2022

It should not blame justices for stripping its power

It proved that it did not deserve the power it was granted — Vinay Prasad, MD MPH ????? (@VPrasadMDMPH) April 18, 2022

You are correct Dr. Prasad, public health officials broke the social contract. https://t.co/D9vJjvNuYX — Marty Makary MD, MPH (@MartyMakary) April 19, 2022

The White House should stop criticizing judges for removing mandates; they are abolishing the governmental power that was abused and never should have been granted in the first place. — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) April 19, 2022

Meanwhile Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has caused irreparable damage with his policies, continues to hold onto power.