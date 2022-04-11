The Sound of China's Latest COVID Lockdown is Haunting

The Chinese Communist Party has locked millions of citizens inside their apartment buildings as a mild version of Wuhan coronavirus makes a comeback.

As reported last week, a government drone is being flown in Shanghai, telling people not to go out on their balconies and to stay quiet.

As seen on Weibo: Shanghai residents go to their balconies to sing & protest lack of supplies. A drone appears: “Please comply w covid restrictions. Control your soul’s desire for freedom. Do not open the window or sing.” https://t.co/0ZTc8fznaV pic.twitter.com/pAnEGOlBIh — Alice Su (@aliceysu) April 6, 2022

As people begin to starve in their apartments, with the government failing to provide proper food sources in lockdown, they are heard wailing and screaming from their homes.

What the?? This video taken yesterday in Shanghai, China, by the father of a close friend of mine. She verified its authenticity: People screaming out of their windows after a week of total lockdown, no leaving your apartment for any reason. pic.twitter.com/iHGOO8D8Cz — Patrick Madrid ??? (@patrickmadrid) April 9, 2022

Residents in #Shanghai screaming from high rise apartments after 7 straight days of the city lockdown. The narrator worries that there will be major problems. (in Shanghainese dialect—he predicts people can’t hold out much longer—he implies tragedy).pic.twitter.com/jsQt6IdQNh — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 10, 2022

Over the weekend, people started to revolt. Now, the communist government is sealing people inside buildings.

Each day 2 volunteers from each building are allowed out to collect deliveries for the whole building (I’m a volunteer)



We have to wear the full white suit during the process - mine was just delivered to me - and we only have a 2 hour window in the afternoon pic.twitter.com/y9F0HfaLQs — Jared T Nelson (@JaredTNelson) April 9, 2022

The situation in Shanghai is scary. Reports of millions struggling to feed themselves, elderly unable to access medicine, videos of small riots breaking out circulating on social media. Many households relying on inadequate govt food deliveries. pic.twitter.com/bW1ixaTu7O — Michael Smith (@MikeSmithAFR) April 8, 2022

food riot in shanghai—china’s largest and wealthiest city—under covid lockdown. pic.twitter.com/w0kBR2Pbmp — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) April 9, 2022

Freedom advocates in the west are noticing an important theme.

Make no mistake, the horrors we’re seeing in Shanghai are the consequence of sustained, ruthless, inhumane, totalitarian rule.



Because, fundamentally, that’s what Zero COVID is.



Remember that next time someone suggests mandating *anything* as “basic public health.” — BOUTROS ? (@boutros555) April 10, 2022

Shanghai is a proper lockdown. A full lockdown. A statist lockdown. A "you-can-not-get-more-locked-down-than-this" lockdown.



It is an epidemiological, political & social failure. Stop the zero covid nonsense: please reflect on your prior position advocating for this approach — Kevin Bardosh (@KevinBardosh) April 9, 2022

Has anyone spoken out about the horrible things happening in Shanghai? Is this the price for zero covid? Dogs beaten, people w/medical emergencies dying, no food or medicine. There are many covid zero "MDs" on this site. Is that what you wanted here? — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) April 9, 2022

Remember when you watch the lockdown hellscape that is Shanghai:



This is what Bill Gates, Fauci, and the Public Health cartel continue to want for you.



Human misery on an unprecedented level. — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) April 9, 2022