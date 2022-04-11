China

The Sound of China's Latest COVID Lockdown is Haunting

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Apr 11, 2022 7:00 AM
The Sound of China's Latest COVID Lockdown is Haunting

Source: (Anthony Wallace/Pool Photo via AP)

The Chinese Communist Party has locked millions of citizens inside their apartment buildings as a mild version of Wuhan coronavirus makes a comeback. 

As reported last week, a government drone is being flown in Shanghai, telling people not to go out on their balconies and to stay quiet. 

As people begin to starve in their apartments, with the government failing to provide proper food sources in lockdown, they are heard wailing and screaming from their homes. 

Over the weekend, people started to revolt. Now, the communist government is sealing people inside buildings. 

Freedom advocates in the west are noticing an important theme.

